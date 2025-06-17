@ owainsky The browser gets the IP addresses from DNS, which will provide both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, and the browser will assume that all of them are routable to the same site (if not same server hardware).

It is possible to register override DNS entries in the OS equivalent of the *nix /etc/hosts file.

IMO, assuming the host is the problem, and not the OS or network, if the host provides both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses for your host/domain, then it must also route those IP addresses to your host.

If the problem is caused by the OS or your network is not routing IPv6 (and Chromium runs regular checks for IPv6 connectivity), then those needs to be fixed, or the local DNS server in your own network will need to be configured to not forward IPv6 addresses.