Somewhat weird one here. I have a remotely hosted website on a shared server which has both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. No Windows-based browser will currently connect to it. It appears that the IPv6 address takes priority, even though it seems to be correct and there seems to be a route to it from my local system. Under OSX the site resolves using both Safari but not Vivaldi, presumably because Safari just ignores the IPv6 address. I've tried changing the Windows network priority to advantage IPv4 over IPv6 and that works great for command tools like ping but not the browsers.
So, the question: how do I prioritize Vivaldi to use the IPv4 address rather than the IPv6 one? I need to use the domain (rather than hardcoding the IPv4 address) as the site is on a shared system which differentiates incoming requests based on the hostname.
Thanks in advance!
@owainsky ⇒ https://woshub.com/prefer-ipv4-over-ipv6-windows/
Set priority of a network protocol is not the deal of a browser.
You need to fix your Windows network settings and reboot.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@owainsky The browser gets the IP addresses from DNS, which will provide both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, and the browser will assume that all of them are routable to the same site (if not same server hardware).
It is possible to register override DNS entries in the OS equivalent of the *nix /etc/hosts file.
IMO, assuming the host is the problem, and not the OS or network, if the host provides both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses for your host/domain, then it must also route those IP addresses to your host.
If the problem is caused by the OS or your network is not routing IPv6 (and Chromium runs regular checks for IPv6 connectivity), then those needs to be fixed, or the local DNS server in your own network will need to be configured to not forward IPv6 addresses.
@yngve Thank you for the feedback.
I was trying to avoid hitting the hosts file and seeing if there was an override built directly into Vivaldi (since so much else of the app seems configurable and I'm pretty sure Firefox has the ability to override ignore IPv6 lookups) so I could leave the rest of the system alone while troubleshooting this. I did trace the IPv6 path from my system to the vendor and -- at least 30 hops in -- it was still valid.
I have contacted the webhosting vendor to see if there's something they can do at their end but was looking for alternatives in the meantime.
@owainsky said in Prioritize IPv4 over IPv6:
I'm pretty sure Firefox has the ability to override ignore IPv6 lookups
For DNS in Firefox? Yes, it is network.dns.disableIPv6
@DoctorG Yes, but is there an equivalent in Vivaldi to that setting in Firefox?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@owainsky We have made almost no changes to the network code in Chromium, and the only IPv6-related one we did is not related to disabling it, only detecting if it works.
Please note that AFAIK you can disable IPv6 it the OS network driver configuration
@yngve Fair enough. Thank you for the prompt response. Much appreciated.