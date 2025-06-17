I have searched all settings and this platform, but can't find what I look for.

The problem is that localStorage data are lost after a browser restart. In Chrome, such data are preserved.

An example is this site I maintain. It retrieves data from a server to create the page content and saves the retrieved data into localStorage to minimize server load.

To refresh data a user can click a button. Reloading the page after the data are saved to localStorage will retrieve the page from it.

Is there a setting I missed? Or is this 'by design'?

Regards, KooiInc