I have searched all settings and this platform, but can't find what I look for.
The problem is that
localStoragedata are lost after a browser restart. In Chrome, such data are preserved.
An example is this site I maintain. It retrieves data from a server to create the page content and saves the retrieved data into
localStorageto minimize server load.
To refresh data a user can click a button. Reloading the page after the data are saved to
localStoragewill retrieve the page from it.
Is there a setting I missed? Or is this 'by design'?
Regards, KooiInc
@KooiInc Nope, no setting and not by design. It just works here.
After a browser restart:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Thanks for your quick answer.
That's, well ... weird. I installed Vivaldi on another windows 11 machine and tested the page. Indeed, that worked like it should.
I'll test some more with this page.
I have also tested it on my linux box (clean installation, no user profile). The problem is manifest in that one for both pages linked in this thread (restarted 5 times, every restart
localStoragedata were lost).
My working browser has 10 workspaces in two windows with a bunch of tabs per workspace.
Aside: starting my daily Vivaldi browser is pretty slow with all these workspaces/tabs.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@KooiInc My guess: You've set Cookies to Session Only in Settings > Privacy & Security.
Cookies includes Site Data i.e. Local/Session storage.
It should be renamed because users think it's only about cookies.
It directly links to
chrome://settings/content/siteData
I strongly doubt this is a Linux thing.
@KooiInc Had you checked internal site chrome:settings/content/siteData if you disallowed stroring of data from websites?
There you have it! Thanks, it should be renamed indeed,
localStorageis not
cookies.
But I'm helped for now. Will add "cookie" permissions for relevant websites then.
@KooiInc You did say your Linux install was a "clean profile" but clearly not?
Anyway, glad it helped
@Pathduck said in LocalStorage data are not preserved after restart:
It should be renamed because users think it's only about cookies.
Report that as a bug, i will confirm.
@Pathduck No it wasn't. I thought so, but evidently - paranoid web dev I am - I already modified the 'cookie' setting. Ah well, I'm good, learned something today
@DoctorG Done! And thanks for you earlier answer btw. Suppose I will use chrome:settings/* more as from now.
@KooiInc I confirmed in tracker.
@KooiInc Thing is, Cookies + Site Storage is now the same setting in Chromium. There is no option to have separate settings in
chrome://settings/content/siteData
Site Data = Everything: Cookies, Local/Session Storage, IndexedDB etc.
chrome://settings/cookiesnow only applies to third-party cookies.
This is (AFAIK) a part of Google's so-called "phasing out" of 3pc.