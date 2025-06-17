-
I noticed that double clicking in the address bar to select text maximizes the browser window. I've placed the address bar next to the tabs inside of
#tabs-containerwith Vivaldis latest feature to move the address bar.
@oudstand With a CSS modification for Vivaldi UI? Or how do you achieve this?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@oudstand I can’t reproduce this, but I’m on Linux.
@oudstand I can reproducer your issue when address field in tab bar with 7.5 Snapshot.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG the bug number is
VB-117908. I hope the bug is described well enough.
@oudstand I confirmed.