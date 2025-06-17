-
Having a number of Vivaldi instances all using my sync account is great, but I appear to have implemented firewall configuration at work that has got in the way of Sync. My otherwise-working Vivaldi instances all stop synchrionising when I connect them to the work network, showing failed download (Network error) and failed uploads (Not Synced) -
I've been through our firewall logs extensively at work, and all I can find is an IP connection error right before a successful connection to the sync service in Norway, which I suspect is throwing the sync process into confusion.
Any ideas what I can do to improve things?
-
-
Understood, but this has been an ongoing issue since last year, so I'm not sure it is related. And I'm working from home at the moment - if I shut down the work VPN, sync is fine. Start the VPN, which puts me behind our work firewall, and sync immediately fails.
-
@jhdore said in Firewall holes for Sync:
Start the VPN, which puts me behind our work firewall, and sync immediately fails.
Sad, but i do not know to circumvent your company's firewall block rules.
-
@jhdore I can not guess what such Policy Violation is.
stream.vivaldi.com needs access as it is used for regular sync status.
I i hope your firewall does not break TLS ciphers and fragments packets. ⇒ Vivaldi Sync Issues: ERR_TIMED_OUT
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@jhdore Your "IP connection error" is likely because the Sync service is down.
From the log it's pretty obvious you need to allow outbound for:
stream.vivaldi.com:8080
On my system it doesn't actually use 8080 but 61613 instead, for some reason, so probably need that port allowed as well.
No idea what these ports are for or why they're needed, but that's the ports it tries.
-
Since I'm the one who actually implements the firewall rules (and the VPN service, and the networking policy, and provisions the virtual machine infrastructure, and and and...), and is responsible for formulating the policies, I'd like some information about what I might be missing.
Are there any docs on the network traffic that is involved in the sync services, so I can run through the lists to compare and contrast with our firewall configuration?
-
Yes, I see this - Outbouind connections for stream.vivaldi.com are seen on those ports, but are hitting a rule that does HTTPS decryption, so I've moved them to a rule that does not, although it has not made a difference (yet).