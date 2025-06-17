Having a number of Vivaldi instances all using my sync account is great, but I appear to have implemented firewall configuration at work that has got in the way of Sync. My otherwise-working Vivaldi instances all stop synchrionising when I connect them to the work network, showing failed download (Network error) and failed uploads (Not Synced) -

I've been through our firewall logs extensively at work, and all I can find is an IP connection error right before a successful connection to the sync service in Norway, which I suspect is throwing the sync process into confusion.



Any ideas what I can do to improve things?