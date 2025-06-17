Vivaldi's built-in PDF reader already offers several useful features:

Add text

Highlighting

Image insertion

However, it lacks a function that could really enrich the experience: the ability to add a note or comment directly in the document.

This option would be particularly useful for annotating a passage, leaving a personal remark or sharing feedback in a collaborative context.

Is this a feature planned for a future version?

Or is there a technical limitation to its integration?

Thanks in advance for your feedback, and keep up the great work on an already excellent browser.