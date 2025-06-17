-
LexaNytlof
Vivaldi's built-in PDF reader already offers several useful features:
- Add text
- Highlighting
- Image insertion
However, it lacks a function that could really enrich the experience: the ability to add a note or comment directly in the document.
This option would be particularly useful for annotating a passage, leaving a personal remark or sharing feedback in a collaborative context.
Is this a feature planned for a future version?
Or is there a technical limitation to its integration?
Thanks in advance for your feedback, and keep up the great work on an already excellent browser.
Pesala Ambassador
@LexaNytlof Please vote for Allow PDF Viewer Text Writing Drawing and Signature.
The PDF plugin is written by the Chromium project, so this is never likely to happen, unless their developers decide to enhance their plugin.
