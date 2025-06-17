-
Is sync down - or is it only for me?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
-
@DerSchlingel Yes, for me, too, Sync fails.
Now after a few minutes Vivaldi 7.4 synced.
-
@DoctorG Same with me. Now it works.
-
But it's still unstable and slow, actually.
-
@DerSchlingel Yes, stopped syncing now again.
-
I can't even download Vivaldi from homepage. What's going on here?
-
The sync server has some hic-ups, don't Panic.
-
@Catweazle said in Sync down?:
don't Panic.
But, BUT i have no towel at my office work place, no rescue from Vogons.
Vogon poem related to Sync issues:
O Scroddled Blartnozzle of Binary Woe
by Gzargthül the Unsyncable
Oh, thrapulent cronkspanner!
The server hath schlurgled its last wheeze —
Down, down into the blibbering byte-bogs of Beeblebroxian despair!
My sync,
My sync,
My dribblewhack’d sync!
Now fails like a weasel in a taffeta centrifuge.
Oh nooo!
Wail I do, with a throzzled belch —
For all is null, and null is all,
In the grombulent chasm of IT support.
Raaaaaahhhh…
…
…
SCNR
-
Let's hope it's not the same desaster as in Decembre.
-
@DerSchlingel In case of server dataloss, i hope you have a current backup of your profile.
-
Now it take 30 seconds up to 1 minute to sync.
-
Oh, my other Vivaldi install loses connection regularly now, with different pauses of good connection.
-
Status page says:
We foresee that 1 to 4 hours is the time we need to get things back to normal
Severe issue!?
-
@DoctorG, my sync currently works, sacrificing a goat obviously had a result.
-
@Catweazle Oh, yes. Sÿnc seems to be stable again.
-
It's stable for me, too. No losses.
-
@DerSchlingel Good to read that all is nice for you and others
-
@DoctorG Yes, thank you. It is, indeed.
-
DerSchlingel Supporters
Seems to be down again.