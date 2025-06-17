Vogon poem related to Sync issues:

O Scroddled Blartnozzle of Binary Woe

by Gzargthül the Unsyncable

Oh, thrapulent cronkspanner!

The server hath schlurgled its last wheeze —

Down, down into the blibbering byte-bogs of Beeblebroxian despair!

My sync,

My sync,

My dribblewhack’d sync!

Now fails like a weasel in a taffeta centrifuge.

Oh nooo!

Wail I do, with a throzzled belch —

For all is null, and null is all,

In the grombulent chasm of IT support.