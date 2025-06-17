-
On my new PC (Debian testing Cinnamon) Vivaldi's internal pdf viewer is not working. The box at webpages>settings is ticked but clicking "open" opens the "save as" dialogue instead. The settings were migrated from the old system (Debian testing MATE) where the viewer starts normally. I already tried unticking, closing Vivaldi, ticking again, closing and restarting Vivaldi, but no change.
Edit: In vivaldi:settings/content/pdfDocuments the box to open pdf files as standard is ticked as well.
@DoctorG That's strange. Your test pdf was the first pdf that was opened directly in Vivaldi since the installation on friday and it is the only one I encountered so far. No other pdf is opened inline. No attachment from E-mails, nothing in online banking and nothing from web pages like
https://products.alfer.com/de/ordnungs-system/combitech-system-coaxis/system-zubehör/coaxis-geraetehalter-aluminium-blank.html?file=files/alfer/catalog/articlegroups-articles/documents/97430.pdf
I always get the choice to "save", "save as", "open" and "cancel". When clicking "open" I nevertheless get the "save as" dialogue.
Edit: To check I asked Google for "pdf" and tried the pdf files offered. They all opened in Vivaldi, always in the same tab (replacing google.com/search). Others, like the E-mail attachments or online banking that used to open in a new tab, do not open in Vivaldi but offer the dialogue which does not work correctly.
Edit 2: Sorry, e-mail-attachments and online banking are a poor example. They always used the dialogue, but the dialogue works correctly on the old PC.
@ghpy Websites have a choice whether to send a file as inline (view in the browser) or attachment (for download) - for files the browser supports. Yours is apparently set as Attachment.
I just did a quick search for the manual for my tablet and came up with this file which opens directly in Vivaldi (in Windows anyway) - does that work on yours?
@ghpy The server sends a HTTP header of:
content-disposition: attachment; filename="97430.pdf"
This indicates the browser is to download the file, not open it.
This is the same in all browsers.
They always used the dialogue, but the dialogue works correctly on the old PC.
Check the url:
chrome://settings/downloads
The setting "Ask where to save each file before downloading" should be Disabled.
That's the default so you've changed it. If the setting is Enabled, it will pop up the save as dialog if you click Open. That setting should not be changed in Vivaldi, it's a Chrome setting and messes with Vivaldi's settings.
@sgunhouse Yes, your file works inline as well. So the reason for that behaviour is obvious and I just didn't know and thus it got mixed up with the original problem: the dialogue.
Why does the dialogue not work anymore? Both PCs have the same version of Vivaldi, both with Debian testing (one with Cinnamon, the other with MATE). I just tried with the same mail attachment on both systems, to make sure. On the old system "Open" opens the document inline, on the new system "Open" leads to the "Save as" window.
@Pathduck said in Internal pdf viewer not working:
Check the url:
chrome://settings/downloads
The setting "Ask where to save each file before downloading" should be Disabled.
Entering
chrome://settings/downloadsjumps to
vivaldi:settings/downloadsand it is disabled on both systems.
@ghpy Well, it does not pop up the Save As dialog on my system when that setting is disabled, it does when it's enabled.
What are your settings for Download in Vivaldi?
@Pathduck said in Internal pdf viewer not working:
What are your settings for Download in Vivaldi?
On both systems only the last box is ticked (avoiding name collisions).
I now noticed that the behaviour on my new system is the same as the one in this topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83195/open-downloads-directly-especially-pdf-attachments . But no solution is given in that case. Additionally in my case it works fine on one system and doesn't on the other.
I found the reason and the solution.
The folder named in settings as folder for downloads didn't exist on the new system (only on the old system where the setting was migrated from). This led to the strange behaviour that when clicking "Open" Vivaldi opened the "Save as" dialogue instead. After setting an existing path for downloads the new system works like the old one.
Thanks for your time.
@ghpy said in [SOLVED] Internal pdf viewer not working:
I found the reason and the solution.
Good
