@ DoctorG That's strange. Your test pdf was the first pdf that was opened directly in Vivaldi since the installation on friday and it is the only one I encountered so far. No other pdf is opened inline. No attachment from E-mails, nothing in online banking and nothing from web pages like

https://products.alfer.com/de/ordnungs-system/combitech-system-coaxis/system-zubehör/coaxis-geraetehalter-aluminium-blank.html?file=files/alfer/catalog/articlegroups-articles/documents/97430.pdf

I always get the choice to "save", "save as", "open" and "cancel". When clicking "open" I nevertheless get the "save as" dialogue.

Edit: To check I asked Google for "pdf" and tried the pdf files offered. They all opened in Vivaldi, always in the same tab (replacing google.com/search). Others, like the E-mail attachments or online banking that used to open in a new tab, do not open in Vivaldi but offer the dialogue which does not work correctly.

Edit 2: Sorry, e-mail-attachments and online banking are a poor example. They always used the dialogue, but the dialogue works correctly on the old PC.