-
I would like a feature that automatically replaces a closed tab with the home page (or speed dial). Currently, when a tab is closed, the neighboring tab comes to the foreground. It would be nice if it also worked as a keyboard shortcut.
-
try pressing Alt+Home, it's the default hotkey to go back to your homepage, if it's set to be the start page aka speeddial, you're set.
-
@que7Baip Instead of closing the tab, just open the Home Page, which will replace it.
Add a bookmark to
vivaldi://startpageto open the start page in the current tab.
-
@Pesala Thanks, it's not a bad idea
-
@que7Baip Actually, a very good idea. One action instead of two is usually better.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
Sorry but message says that I'm allowed to edit my post no later than 1 hour after posting it
-
@que7Baip That is an anti-spam measure. You now have sufficient reputation points to edit your posts.
If my tip solved your problem, we can archive this topic as it is solved.
-
try pressing Alt+Home, it's the default hotkey to go back to your homepage, if it's set to be the start page aka speeddial, you're set.
-
Qque7Baip marked this topic as a question
-
Qque7Baip has marked this topic as solved
-
Qque7Baip has marked this topic as solved
-
@iAN-CooG Thanks. I don't know why but I didn't knew this shortcut.