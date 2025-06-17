-
I love Vivaldi and its feature richness. However, in my daily work it quite annoys me that there is no pending indicator in the tab showing that it is waiting for a response from a request. Firefox has it, Chrome has it, Vivaldi does not. Or is it a feature that I need to switch on?
Anyway, it is an important visual indicator for me when I work with browsers. Can you add such thing to Vivaldi?
Renaming is not what I want. But I think I figured it out. It is indeed a setting I can switch on: Page Load Progress
Pesala Ambassador
@glewe You could just rename the tab — just as easy as tagging it with a flag.
