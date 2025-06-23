-
Hi,
I'm using Vivaldi-7.4.3684.50 on CentOS stream 10, which has Gnome 47 and Wayland. I use ibus for Chinese input method, but this does not work in Vivaldi. Although I can see the input method switch popup, but what appears in Vivaldi is just English. It works in other applications: Firefox, Terminal, Text Editor....
Is this known? Any fix? Thanks.
For the record, the problem is solved by setting the
ozone-platformflag to
wayland, as shown in this picture:
Or starting Vivaldi from the command line with this option:
vivaldi-stable --ozone-platform=wayland
Zzhangdl marked this topic as a question
Zzhangdl has marked this topic as solved