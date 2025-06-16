-
Vivaldi has been consuming up to 9,000 MB of memory. Would loading too many emails and RSS posts account for this?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@StephenKirchner Unlikely, it’s probably tabs. Hard to tell without more insight. Take a look at the task manager, this should give you insight about RAM consumption.
-
@luetage Have only a handful of tabs open. Can have dozens on tabs ope in Firefox that will only consume a small fraction of RAM compared to the 4,000-9,000 MB taken by Vivaldi.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@StephenKirchner Have you opened the task manager? You won’t know until you do. It’s in the main menu under tools, or you could start it up with quick commands.
-
@StephenKirchner Open Vivaldi Task Manager with Shift+Esc and check which process/extension uses much RAM. Could be a extension running nuts.
-
Thanks! Did not know Vivaldi had its own task manager. It showed multiple processes related to the Adobe extension, which I have removed. Seems well behaved now.
-
@StephenKirchner said in Vivaldi consuming alot of memory:
related to the Adobe extension
Which extension? Please give URL to Chrome Web Store, so others users know which one can cause such issue.
-
@DoctorG It was the Adobe Acrobat extension that comes packaged with Vivaldi. I have removed it, so no longer have the link.
-
@StephenKirchner said in Vivaldi consuming alot of memory:
Adobe Acrobat extension that comes packaged with Vivaldi
Vivaldi does not install Adobe Acrobat extension.
I guess some of your Adobe graphics or DTP products has added it to Vivaldi.
-
That's possible. Pretty intrusive of Adobe. Certainly wasn't prompted to add the extension.