shchalexander
Steps to reproduce:
- Start browser in incognito mode.
- Open any sidebar extension (like raindrop or any other - not related to web page in sidebar).
- Sidebar content won't display.
@shchalexander Guessing, I don't have any PWA's but I do have Extensions. Extensions have to be enabled for Private Windows to work there. If your PWA's show up in the Tools>Extensions area too, check their Details for this property...
shchalexander
So this is not really progressive web app and all the required permissions provided.
There are plenty of chrome extensions which utilize sidebar (for example raindrop).
None of such extensions work correctly in Vivaldi in private window.