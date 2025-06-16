-
I entered any page in the panel section.
I want to translate the page completely.
Is there such a feature?
In the normal browser, I translate any web page by an extension shortcut.
But this panel is not possible. Or I couldn't.
Is this possible?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@nowsensos Hi, the Translate Panel does not support full-page translation.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/translate-web-pages/
-
I want to translate the page completely.
Is there such a feature?
Agree ...
Translate whole page ← This feature is useful ...
.