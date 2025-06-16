-
Hello!
I'm developer of extension called Шоппер: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/kiiddchjafkgbaflgnajlogmmmiclfhm
User reported that it doesn't work in Vivaldi. I tested it by myself and it seems that vivaldi has some problem with running content scripts in iframes (i.e. all_frames: true) https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/manifest/content-scripts?hl=ru#frames
Internally extension works as follow:
- Service worker create the offscreen document (offscreen.js) on startup
- Extension wait until user visit supported webpage (e.g. this one)
- When it happens content script (content.js) send message to offscreen document (via service-worker)
- Offscreen document create few iframes with another webpages and attach these iframes to offscreen document.
- And finally another content script (parse-marketplace.js) must be loaded in created iframes and perform some job
On step 5 script parse-marketplace.js doesn't seems to be injected inside iframes attaches to offscreen document. I can see it in DevTools of service-worker: iframes attaching to offscreen document, but when I open tab Sources -> Content scripts I can't see my parse-marketplace.js here.
It works perfectly in other chrome-based browsers (Chrome, Edge, Opera, Yandex.Browser), so I guess problem in Vivaldi, probably it doesn't properly support all_frames option of manifest.json.
Could you please help to debug it?