Hello!

I'm developer of extension called Шоппер: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/kiiddchjafkgbaflgnajlogmmmiclfhm

User reported that it doesn't work in Vivaldi. I tested it by myself and it seems that vivaldi has some problem with running content scripts in iframes (i.e. all_frames: true) https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/manifest/content-scripts?hl=ru#frames

Internally extension works as follow:

Service worker create the offscreen document (offscreen.js) on startup Extension wait until user visit supported webpage (e.g. this one) When it happens content script (content.js) send message to offscreen document (via service-worker) Offscreen document create few iframes with another webpages and attach these iframes to offscreen document. And finally another content script (parse-marketplace.js) must be loaded in created iframes and perform some job

On step 5 script parse-marketplace.js doesn't seems to be injected inside iframes attaches to offscreen document. I can see it in DevTools of service-worker: iframes attaching to offscreen document, but when I open tab Sources -> Content scripts I can't see my parse-marketplace.js here.

It works perfectly in other chrome-based browsers (Chrome, Edge, Opera, Yandex.Browser), so I guess problem in Vivaldi, probably it doesn't properly support all_frames option of manifest.json.

Could you please help to debug it?