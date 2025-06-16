-
sapphiremagnolia
If I open a link by left-click or middle-click, the link will change color to indicate it's been visited. If I use a mouse gesture to open the link in a new tab (either in a background tab or a focused tab), the link won't change color to indicate it's been visited.
All tested from the same website (reddit), so the behavior of visited links should be the same across all methods. It has been behaving like this since I recently updated to the latest stable version (through several computer reboots).
Is this a bug I should report?
@sapphiremagnolia Which Vivaldi version?
I remember there was already a confirmed bug report in Vivaldi bug tracker.
VB-117102 "Links do not change color to the one that means they were opened if they are opened in another tab via mouse gestures" – Confirmed
tested with 7.4.3684.50 and 7.5.3725.3
7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
I should have included, my mistake. Looks like that's one of the ones in your reply; thanks very much for answering. (Is the higher version a non-stable one? I don't seem to be able to update further.)
@sapphiremagnolia 7.5 is a beta testing version and should not be used for regular users.
My post was information, not a order to install the 7.5 on your PC
@DoctorG Oh yes, I understand. I was merely asking to make sure I was understanding the version numbers correctly. I prefer to stick to stable versions. Thanks!
One more question, if you don't mind. How can I browse previously reported bugs? The bug report guidelines say to post on the forum first to make sure it's not a known bug, and then report it if it's not, but I feel like there's a step missing there. On the bug report page, it only shows the last three reported issues, and there's no link to view the rest, which is pretty limiting.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@sapphiremagnolia The issue tracker is not public, that's why users are asked to post in the forum and ask if it's a known issue.
You did the right thing and did exactly that
But you could have searched before posting and you would've found:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/108503/links-not-marked-as-visited-when-opened-via-mouse-gesture
The forum search is kind of crap, that has to be said, but it finds things if you provide the correct input.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?in=titlesposts&term=visited+links+mouse+gesture
@sapphiremagnolia said in Visited links not changing color, when opened in new tab with mouse gesture:
How can I browse previously reported bugs?
The bug tracker is not public.
Ask (only ask, no discussions!) at end of What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue). I will check and answer.
