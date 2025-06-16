If I open a link by left-click or middle-click, the link will change color to indicate it's been visited. If I use a mouse gesture to open the link in a new tab (either in a background tab or a focused tab), the link won't change color to indicate it's been visited.

All tested from the same website (reddit), so the behavior of visited links should be the same across all methods. It has been behaving like this since I recently updated to the latest stable version (through several computer reboots).

Is this a bug I should report?