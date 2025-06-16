-
Add command chains to change Tab bar location - left, right, top, bottom.
@RadekPilich Why do you need this? Keyboard shortcuts can already be assigned for the tab bar position. None are assigned by default.
Thanks, I've missed / forgotten that.
However this is something, that I'm not going to use so often as to remember / dedicate keyboard shortcut, it's something I would like to have one or two clicks away.
@RadekPilich I find that it helps to remember shortcuts if you use a mnemonic scheme. Something used infrequently can be on a harder to execute combination, e.g.
- Ctrl+Alt+T = Tabs on Top
- Ctrl+Alt+B = Tabs on Bottom
- Ctrl+Alt+L = Tabs on Left
- Ctrl+Alt+R = Tabs on Right
Command Chains can be assigned to a button, which can be useful for frequently used functions, or chains of several commands, but rarely used buttons waste space, and toolbars may be hidden, e.g. in Fullscreen mode.
I am more of a "pattern" thinker, so I"d rather use the physical location and movement as the logic of my shortcuts.
Anyways, I am here with a different thought now. Why is there no alignment between the interface for functions? When something is accessible via a keyboard shortcut, why is it not accessible via a context menu and command chain a well? Wouldn't it make sense to put everything into all three places?
@RadekPilich I don’t think much would ever get done if new commands had to be added to Shortcuts, Mouse Gestures, Menus, Quick Commands, and Command Chains; all at once; not to mention updating the Help Documentation in all supported languages.
For you, mouse gestures might work best:
- GestureDown, GestureLeft = Move Tabs to Left
- GestureRight, GestureUp = Move Tabs to Top, etc.
I think I would like floor pedals that respond to rhythmic taps