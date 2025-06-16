-
Sometimes you need to read code documentation in a language other than your native one, but the built-in translation usually translates all the text on the page along with pieces of code. I would like to see a translation of the documentation in my language, but in such a way that the translation does not affect the code.
@peaksars As i know parts of web pages with HTML <code> or <pre><code> blocks elements will not be translated.
My test page with German text and code (usually english words) at
https://labs.gwendragon.de/test/test_translate.htmlworks with English UI (UK), translates to US English only the text, not the code!
Can you give a example URL?
@DoctorG https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/5.2/
Any documentation page is translated along with the code, unfortunately.
@peaksars The page has no listed code!
I checked https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/5.2/ref/contrib/messages/#module-django.contrib.messages and could see that code was not correct HTML markup with
<code>element. And text which should not be translated do not have a attribute translate="no".
Faulty web page with bad server-sided highlighter.
Not a Vivaldi fault.
And Chrome, Chromium 138 and Edge 137 do translate the same as Vivaldi.
Nothing Vivaldi can repair.
Google can create passive translation. Translated text will be displayed only when mouse cursor will be moved on untranslated (orginal) text.
Vivaldi team can create translation of notes. User must copy text manually to notes, in areas that need to be translated.