This topic was forked from I'm the developer of Vivaldi Translate engine. Please post your feedbacks here. Pathduck
There is an issue with the zoom.
Operating System: Windows 11
Device: Asus TUF | Screen-size: 15.6 inch
When using the scroll on the url link, the browser automatically zooms to 295%
This also happens when scrolling through mail. Scrolling through mails using the built in panel zooms on the mail to 295%.
I discovered this issue recently, so I am not sure what is causing it. The same happens when scrolling through the mails