Would it be possible to add an option to close tabs when the application is closed? All browsers have this.
kvncmd Supporters
@Madelp Just checked, the minimum is one day. I think Incognito mode does support your feature. Honestly, I don't see a reason to support it in the "default" mode. Also, I don't see the problem to not support it.
Well. +1
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Are you on Android or iOS?
On Android, go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Clear session browsing data on exit and select tabs to be part of.
Please note, for it to work, you need to select Exit from the app's main menu.
iOS doesn't have that feature (yet), so if that's the platform you're on, please update your feature request to clarify.
@kvncmd You're right, there's a feature to delete inactive tabs after one day. But I'd prefer it if there was an option to automatically delete tabs when closing the application. This is convenient because it means users don't have to close their tabs manually when they want to quit the app, and they can open the app each time in a new blank tab rather than the old ones they don't need. Unless they want to save the tabs they used previously, in which case it's useful.
kvncmd Supporters
@jane.n I'm on Android.
@jane.n He wants that if you close Vivaldi, all tabs are cleared similar to Incognito mode.
Exactly.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I didn't write the full setting name. Sorry about that. It's called "Clear session browsing data on exit". "Clear session data" is the shorter version.