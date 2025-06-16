ios 18.5 vivaldi in desktop mode doesnt play arte.tv videos, but plays in mobile mode
-
widesurfer
vivaldi and arte.tv
mobile mode:
videos are played.
desktop mode:
videos are not played. you can go through the timeline and see the still images.
vivaldi and bandcamp.com
desktop mode:
in album view the page is not rendered correctly.
mobile mode:
is ok
Other browsers like safari, firefox, brave do not have this problem (mobile/desktop mode).
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@widesurfer
Please file these two issues as separate bugs on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
Let me know the bug numbers (VIB-####) you get, so I can follow up on them.
-
widesurfer
@jane.n
bug numbers
arte.tv: VIB-1299
bandcamp.com: VIB-1300
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the reports. We've confirmed the bugs.