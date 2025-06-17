-
CantankRus
Why is my trash in Vivaldi mail continually filling with old gmail from 8 months ago?
eg ... At the moment I have 5 in trash all from 8/10/2024.
The only account in use is a gmail email.
My gmail account when viewed via web login doesn't show any trash.
May be this setting.
I have now changed it to "Auto-Expunge on".
Strange though. I emptied trash after last post and now contains 2 new trash items from 8/10/2024.
@CantankRus I've just tried and vivaldi mail moved the mails in the actual gmail trash.
Have you checked via webclient with
in:trashsearch query ? (it seems the trash is hidden if categories are not expanded).
CantankRus
Not sure what you mean?
Vivaldi shows 6 very old email in trash.
My account folders show nothing either in Vivaldi or gmail.
When I empty the "All Messages" trash, a couple of days later it's repopulated with old emails which are not from spam.
This only started happening recently.
@CantankRus Used to be (I'm not a Gmail user) that Gmail had a setting on whether to allow clients to delete mail from the server. If you can't actually delete the messages from the server then they'll reappear.
I remember posts about this in M2 (mail in old Opera) years ago; if Gmail still has this setting that would be your cause.
@CantankRus Honestly I would have guessed it was that last block of 3, but as I said I don't use Gmail. The question in that last block is still valid - when you delete a message and empty Vivaldi's Trash, do you want Gmail to archive the message, move it to it's own Trash, or completely remove the message from the server?
@sgunhouse
You may be right.
Those 3 are greyed out when you set "Auto-Expunge on".
So I would think there is no Archiving.
Before, Auto-Expunge was off and it was Archiving the message.
At any rate I think Archiving is the problem.
Thanks.