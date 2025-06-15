-
I'm trying to replicate vimium-c page navigation with vivaldi native keybindings. Vimium works fine until you're in settings page or chromium reserved pages (e.g chrome web store)
I'm stuck on double keystrokes, can't assign anything. For example, I want to scroll to the page top with 'gg' keystroke, i found a corresponding option in shortcut settings but no way to assign 'gg', only 'g' 'shift-g', 'ctrl-g' etc.
Are there any workarounds that don't involve third-party extensions?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@voivod No, extensions don’t work in the Vivaldi UI. The only option would be to write your own implementation in Javascript. I’m using Vimium too, but even there I don’t use shortcut chains, I mostly use one-key shortcuts. E.g. U and D for half a page up and half a page down, Shift‐G for bottom and G for top, etc. That being said, I try to keep most things native, my settings for reference
Pesala Ambassador
@voivod There is a long-standing feature request for Mnemonic Shortcuts, but it doesn’t have many votes yet.
I found it very useful in Opera 12.18, but it would also probably not work in Settings.
barbudo2005
@luetage mine a pretty simillar. Although, i'm a js developer myself, Javascript is the problem here, it slows the browser, it lacks responsiveness, it can only work when page is fully loaded.
I'd like something like qutebrowser where vim-like bindings are baked into the browser.
So far, the most i could achieve is firefox with tridactyl.
I actually switched to Vivaldi only to replicate this behavior natively
luetage Supporters Soprano
@voivod If you implement something internally, it will run in the UI; and the UI is written in Javascript anyway and already loaded when you start the browser. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/259896 for an already existing implementation of custom keyboard shortcuts. You would obviously need to tweak that approach. Worth a try, if you can’t do without the feature.
@luetage Thank you, I will elaborate this