Press ( Home key )( Page Up key )( Page Down key ) on the keyboard ...
No response at all ...
Press ( ctrl+c )( ctrl+v ) on the keyboard ...
No response at all ...
Watch video on YouTube ...
Why ...
The blank space on the left and right sides of Vivaldi is wider than Chrome ...
@ioc2e3 Works for me on 7.4.3684.50 Windows 11 23H2.
I tried the keyboard shortcuts, they work.
Do you changed Settings → Keyboard?
@ioc2e3 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hide Vivaldi Panel with F4 when you need more width or use F11 for toggle Fullscreen.
Do you changed Settings → Keyboard?
Not changed anything on ( Settings ) → ( Keyboard ) ...
Pesala Ambassador
@ioc2e3 Is NumLock enabled, and are you using the numeric keypad on a desktop keyboard?
Both of these already on useing ...
Pesala Ambassador
@ioc2e3 If NumLock is on, that is the problem. Turn it off.
Otherwise, use the PageUp/Down above the Cursor keys
Hide Vivaldi Panel with F4 when you need more width or use F11 for toggle Fullscreen.
Hopefully ...
Vivaldi presets ...
When watching a video on YouTube ...
Blank the left and right ...
Same as Chrome , wide ...
But ...
After turn off ( NumLock key ) ...
The situation is exactly the same ...
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@ioc2e3 Have you changed this setting under Settings > Privacy & Security?
If so, why?
If you set this to Blocked, then standard hotkeys stop working, this is a known issue, and in any case that setting is only for very specific uses.
( priorize website shortcuts ) this option ...
Select ( Allow ) ...
( Home key )( Page Up key )( Page Down key )( ctrl+c )( ctrl+v ) ← Normal operation ...
But , can't understand why ...
( priorize website shortcuts ) this option ...
Select ( Block ) ...
( Home key )( Page Up key )( Page Down key )( ctrl+c )( ctrl+v ) ← It doesn't work ...
@ioc2e3 Extensions?
@ioc2e3 That is a know bug in Vivaldi, i reported a few minutes ago in bug tracker.