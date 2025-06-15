Hi, I have been experiencing this issue for about two years now, so multiple Vivaldi versions - and now, multiple hardware instances.

The problem:

After starting the profile avatar is blank and when sync settings are opened, it just keeps trying to sign in, without any other settings visible.

The workaround:

Close Vivaldi and start it again - now everything with the profile is well.

Replication:

Startup system after full shutdown or a restart, open Vivaldi.

Sporadic behavior: sometimes the issue returns when browser was closed and inactive for some time and then restarted.

The issue is a Windows 11 specific thing. I do not experience it on Windows 10 nor macOS. As described earlier - during 2 years there have been multiple Win11 versions and Vivaldi builds.

My current system that experiences this issue:

Win11 24H2 26100.4351 (fully patched)

Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Hardware is above min spec so there should not be an issue with loading the app: 64GB RAM, PCIe Gen5 SSD and the Ryzen 9950X3D (previously 7950X).

While I was upgrading the hardware during said period, Windows was completely reinstalled and I did not keep profile from AppData with Vivaldi's config - started from scratch.

I would be grateful for any insight.