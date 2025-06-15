After Vivaldi starts for the first time (after reboot) it often does not load profile
Hi, I have been experiencing this issue for about two years now, so multiple Vivaldi versions - and now, multiple hardware instances.
The problem:
After starting the profile avatar is blank and when sync settings are opened, it just keeps trying to sign in, without any other settings visible.
The workaround:
Close Vivaldi and start it again - now everything with the profile is well.
Replication:
Startup system after full shutdown or a restart, open Vivaldi.
Sporadic behavior: sometimes the issue returns when browser was closed and inactive for some time and then restarted.
The issue is a Windows 11 specific thing. I do not experience it on Windows 10 nor macOS. As described earlier - during 2 years there have been multiple Win11 versions and Vivaldi builds.
My current system that experiences this issue:
Win11 24H2 26100.4351 (fully patched)
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Hardware is above min spec so there should not be an issue with loading the app: 64GB RAM, PCIe Gen5 SSD and the Ryzen 9950X3D (previously 7950X).
While I was upgrading the hardware during said period, Windows was completely reinstalled and I did not keep profile from AppData with Vivaldi's config - started from scratch.
I would be grateful for any insight.
@JohnM83 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG
Hi,
I shall disable all extensions - currently I am using "Disable HTML5 Autoplay Reloaded", uBlock Origin, Nordpass and Return YT Dislike.
As for other solutions - the browser was installed on a clean system with a clean profile so the addins are now probably at fault.
@JohnM83 Any security apps on Windows installed/active?
@DoctorG
Only Windows Defender. I do think that maybe uBlock is the culprit here...