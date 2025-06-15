-
I've used Vivaldi for years now but due to it's complexity I only used it in a basic way. But recently I explored setting up profiles. It's become a nightmare.
When I open Vivaldi standalone 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) using windows 10 it defaults to all my settings etc, and the profile is listed as profile 1. It asks me to login which I have never done. I do login and it auto fills the name and password (so clearly I must have logged in some time in the past?) but when I login with the settings given it takes me to a brand new profile. So of course I lose all my speeddials, history settings etc. I want to make a new profile so no problem there, but I want to keep this one, and it seems it is forcing me to change and I don't understand it.
I can't change the name of 'person 1' and if I login with the credentials saved it takes me to a new profile. How can I change all of this so that I have 2 named profiles, 1 of them keeping all my existing settings?
At the top of the browser it says logged in as "person 1". If I click on person 1 there is no control to edit it.
Logging into profile login.vivaldi.net/profile/me, there's no such profile as person 1, and no way of logging in using the name that appears if I click on the link above.
This has got me utterly bamboozled.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@GaryF I believe what confuses you is the difference between a profile and your sync account. You cannot log in to a profile, it’s simply a folder on your computer that starts an instance of the browser with the data available in that profile. If you log in to your sync account on a profile, all data available on that profile will be synced with the existing data from the server. All profiles you are logged in to will share the same set of activated sync data. So if you want to have separate data on two or more profiles, you either mustn’t log in to your sync account on more than one of them, or you have to create a Vivaldi account for each profile you intend to sync.
@luetage I thought the whole point of profiles is that they did not share the same data? Also, there seems to be no way of changing the name of a profile. Unless it's hidden somewhere.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@GaryF They do not share data, unless you log in to the same sync account, in which case they will of course sync. You should be able to change the name and profile picture in
chrome://settings.
@luetage Problem solved. Thank you so much.