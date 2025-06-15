I've used Vivaldi for years now but due to it's complexity I only used it in a basic way. But recently I explored setting up profiles. It's become a nightmare.

When I open Vivaldi standalone 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) using windows 10 it defaults to all my settings etc, and the profile is listed as profile 1. It asks me to login which I have never done. I do login and it auto fills the name and password (so clearly I must have logged in some time in the past?) but when I login with the settings given it takes me to a brand new profile. So of course I lose all my speeddials, history settings etc. I want to make a new profile so no problem there, but I want to keep this one, and it seems it is forcing me to change and I don't understand it.

I can't change the name of 'person 1' and if I login with the credentials saved it takes me to a new profile. How can I change all of this so that I have 2 named profiles, 1 of them keeping all my existing settings?

At the top of the browser it says logged in as "person 1". If I click on person 1 there is no control to edit it.

Logging into profile login.vivaldi.net/profile/me, there's no such profile as person 1, and no way of logging in using the name that appears if I click on the link above.

This has got me utterly bamboozled.