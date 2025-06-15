-
How do I remove this disgrace? Why am I being given this while typing?
The more I get to know this browser, the more angry I get!
Does what we're writing here affect anything? I'm already tired of writing meaningless complaints. They don't even recognize the problems here, just the fanboys.
-
Crimsonshade
Vivaldi Social is one of the default bookmarks the browser usually comes with, IIRC. You can probably remove it from the Bookmarks panel, and it won't suggest it any more.
-
@Crimsonshade No, not right. She is not in bookmarks.
But there is in "Direct Match", in fact, advertising sites. Therefore, if you do not remove preference, it will offer the first such garbage!
I have found it now. This scam browser, worse than Brave
-
kvncmd Supporters
@bestarrd Calling it "scam" is wrong. Yes, Direct Match isn't a great feature in this community, but as mentioned by the Vivaldi Staff, it is a way for another income.
You can turn this feature easily off.