

What kind of nonsense is this, why on sites with a dark panel, does my status bar fill up to an invisible clock? Android 11.

Why don't you give me a choice not to touch my status bar at all? The choice is this: Either change along with the site, or paint over in the same color along with the browser's address bar. Why would I need such ugliness?!

On Windows, on the contrary, you do not give the choice to paint over the panel to match the colors of the system (this is the default in all chrome browsers!). Why are you removing the best and adding the worst? Who made all this up? I want to take a look at it! It's just indescribable...