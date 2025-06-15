-
What kind of nonsense is this, why on sites with a dark panel, does my status bar fill up to an invisible clock? Android 11.
Why don't you give me a choice not to touch my status bar at all? The choice is this: Either change along with the site, or paint over in the same color along with the browser's address bar. Why would I need such ugliness?!
On Windows, on the contrary, you do not give the choice to paint over the panel to match the colors of the system (this is the default in all chrome browsers!). Why are you removing the best and adding the worst? Who made all this up? I want to take a look at it! It's just indescribable...
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@bestarrd The colors you are seeing are from the individual web pages themselves, not from our browser.
Go to Settings / Appearance and Theme / Theme. You can change the Accent color there, to one of the pre-selected entries, or change it to any color you'd like, using its hex code. This will override the colors coming from individual web sites.
-
@edwardp I know that. Just do not be able to ensure that she does not paint my status bar! I want it to remain black or white (as it is) and let the browser paint his panel as much as he wants!
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@bestarrd There are Android apps that will change the color of the status/notification bar, but I haven't used any of them.