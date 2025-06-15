-
yufei52737
The Linux system was reinstalled due to an operating system crash. After setting up the system, I installed the latest version of Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 / Chrome 126.0.6478.236 and found that all webpage videos failed to load. To troubleshoot the issue, I installed two other browsers, which worked without any problems. Furthermore, there were no issues before the system was reinstalled. Is there a solution to this problem?
-
@yufei52737 Please update to 7.4.3684.50.
And please check help page HTML5 Proprietary Media on Linux.
Does the video on the page play for you?
Any error messages if you start Vivaldi in shell with
vivaldi&
-
yufei52737
@DoctorG I've got it done following your instructions. At first, the domestic websites were restricted, so I used a VPN to get it done. Thank you for your answer.