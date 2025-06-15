-
Only the Bookmarks drop down menu shows katakana - all others show 'romaji' (English UK - as I set). Any clues about what's up? Any fixes?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@revivify Hi, I don't know what you expect to be "fixed". Clearly you've set your browser UI language to English, so that's what it shows as.
Bookmarks just show the titles of web pages, no matter what language they're in.
-
@Pathduck said in Curious about Mixed Languages - DT Browser:
@revivify Hi, I don't know what you expect to be "fixed". Clearly you've set your browser UI language to English, so that's what it shows as.
Bookmarks just show the titles of web pages, no matter what language they're in.
Hi, you miss the problem because you don't read Japanese. Those bookmark folders are preinstalled by Vivaldi!
You create a new Profile. You'll find all menus are in English, except for the four folders under the "Bookmarks" menu.
I don't know what has made Vivaldi select the Japanese default for Bookmarks. Is that because I live in Japan? My UI language is English and the operating system is also set to use English.
Reported as VB-117993.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@ryofurue It's not a bug.
The default bookmarks are placed based on your country IP, not the UI language.
This makes more sense, as a person located in a country would be more interested in local services.
For instance, I use en-UK as UI language, I still get bookmarks related to Norway:
-
@Pathduck said in Curious about Mixed Languages - DT Browser:
@ryofurue It's not a bug.
The default bookmarks are placed based on your country IP, not the UI language.
Whether you call it a bug or not, Vivaldi should change that. Each entry should have two versions, local language and English, and the installer should choose the language of the entries depending on the language of the OS.
- The contents can depend on the country.
- The language should agree with the UI the user selects.
The reason is obvious. There are people who live in Japan but don't read the Japanese language well.
To separate the contents from the language is the essence of internationalization.
-