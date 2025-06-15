@ Pathduck said in Curious about Mixed Languages - DT Browser:

@ revivify Hi, I don't know what you expect to be "fixed". Clearly you've set your browser UI language to English, so that's what it shows as. Bookmarks just show the titles of web pages, no matter what language they're in.

Hi, you miss the problem because you don't read Japanese. Those bookmark folders are preinstalled by Vivaldi!

You create a new Profile. You'll find all menus are in English, except for the four folders under the "Bookmarks" menu.

I don't know what has made Vivaldi select the Japanese default for Bookmarks. Is that because I live in Japan? My UI language is English and the operating system is also set to use English.

Reported as VB-117993.