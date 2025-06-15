The Vivaldi icon is the only thing that is blurred or pixelated in Dashboard / Speeddial widget.

For me this is not really a problem, but the appearance of Vivaldi should be a bit more professional even here.

By the way, it is not always as shown on the screenshot. Sometimes it is also normal like the others.

I have no idea why this is the case. That's why I'm passing this on here and will write a bug report if necessary.