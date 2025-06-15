-
The Vivaldi icon is the only thing that is blurred or pixelated in Dashboard / Speeddial widget.
For me this is not really a problem, but the appearance of Vivaldi should be a bit more professional even here.
By the way, it is not always as shown on the screenshot. Sometimes it is also normal like the others.
I have no idea why this is the case. That's why I'm passing this on here and will write a bug report if necessary.
@Dancer18 the broken icon should disappear after clicking to visit site and if Sync used after being synced.
I know that such pixelated icon can come from icons not updated (not cached) and when Sync has not kicked in.
@DoctorG It should. However, it doesn't really disappear. As I wrote - sometimes it is fine again. Later it is broken again. As you all know I'm often visit this forum.
Your suggestion to re-synchronize it seems to work. I deleted the bookmark and created a new one.
Now it is fine - at least after restarting and rebooting.
Since it wasn't always broken, I'll keep an eye on it over the next few days.
Oops, now it is broken again. Has nothing to do with sync obviously.
luetage
@Dancer18 The thumbnail should refresh when you open the page by clicking on the dial, at least it does for me. Don’t let it bother you, even if it doesn’t—it’s a minor issue.
@luetage said in Vivaldi icon blurred:
Don’t let it bother you, even if it doesn’t—it’s a minor issue.
Of course I agree with you. I already wrote that at the beginning.
I'm just surprised that this is only the case with the Vivaldi Icon...