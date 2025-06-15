-
Hi - it's strange that you can manage the website settings in such detail, but you can't just block unwanted websites with one click. My wish is to NEVER see anything from Temu, AliExpress or Shein again.
Feature Request: Block websites
kvncmd Supporters
@schlgr you can block websites in your router settings. I think you mean ads? They are most likely through Google Ads. Adblocker should do the trick.
If I understood you wrong, please explain again for me.
@schlgr If you want to make a feature request, please post in the feature request section. What you can do already is block websites with the inbuilt tracker, but you would need to write a custom list for this. If your intention is to block Aliexpress, Temu, et al. from your search engine results, this extension is helpful ☛ https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublacklist/pncfbmialoiaghdehhbnbhkkgmjanfhe
You can also use this script:
"Google Hit Hider by Domain (Search Filter / Block Sites)"
https://greasyfork.org/es/scripts/1682-google-hit-hider-by-domain-search-filter-block-sites
@kvncmd well, me as a boomer give myself the liberty to say "what a boomer answer". Yes i know how to configure my local rooter since 1990. But interestingly enough, i use vivaldi as browser on all my devices and everywhere i am using the internet. Guess what: It would be so much more easier to have a simple blocker in my browser.
Said:
well, me as a boomer give myself the liberty to say "what a boomer answer".
It would be so much more easier to have a simple blocker in my browser.
Just imagine if only 10% of Vivaldi users were boomers—that is, 350,000 people—and they took those kinds of liberties.
@luetage said in Block websites:
What you can do already is block websites with the inbuilt tracker, but you would need to write a custom list for this...
Do you know if there are any functional differences between blocking sites in either the "Tracker" or "Ads" lists. I was guessing it was only ease of disabling the group and stats totals but wasn't sure
I've seen plenty of "Ads Lists" with the ABP format in them like this, which I understand as blocking the domain or site:
||aaxads.com^ ||aaxdetect.com^
@lfisk No difference, grouping is just for toggling.
@luetage Thanks
I've been working on my own Lists and was just putting them in the "Ads" location. Wasn't really concerned about the Stats or turning them on/off. Yet, someday in the future it might be handy to use that way
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@lfisk said in Block websites:
||aaxads.com^
||aaxdetect.com^
Those will block all background requests going to a domain, which is what adblockers do. But not the page itself.
Adblockers are for blocking ads, not blocking you from visiting websites, but it can be done with the strict
$documentrule.
https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet#filter-options
So you could do like:
||truthsocial.com^$document
To block the browser from accessing the site (or document) itself. Vivaldi supports the $document rule and will block you from accessing the site.
If you examine the uBO Malware Domains blocklist you will find:
||widera.biz^$all
Which basically blocks everything + document.
Never seen much use for it myself, and trying to manually maintain a list of malware domains is just futile.
And if it's just a regular website you don't want to visit the solution is simple: Don't visit it
You beat me.
This code would remove a site from appearing in Google's listings:
google.com##[class="MjjYud"][ghhhost="www.falabella.com"]
Before:
After:
Streptococcus
@Pathduck
If you wanted to block anything from a site, could you not just use:
||widera.*
That would block any suffix as well as anything else from that domain.
greybeard Ambassador
Would prefer a page blocker à la Opera pre version 13.
Worked well.
- You a site e.g. https://example.com
- You never saw it again.
- You could forget it existed
That is what we need.
I believe I made a feature request for that several years back.
Will try to find a screenshot. O12.7 is on my real computer.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Streptococcus said in Block websites:
||widera.*
Not sure how wildcards work for the domain part. It's not common to use in block rules but if it's your personal rules you can test it and see if it works as expected.
However, this won't block the site itself from loading - for that you need $document.
I believe $document in the ABP ruleset was only supported for exception rules (@@) but uBO rules also supported it for blocking the page from loading, and giving the warning about a "dangerous" domain. Vivaldi has implemented some of the uBO rules as well.
Streptococcus
@Pathduck
That trick with $all works. Nice!
-
@kvncmd
Don't care about the ads that much.
There are just certain sites I do not want the browser to get to.
Perhaps I'll have to revisit using the Hosts file. Wait does Linux use a Hosts file? Must or something similar.
@greybeard The hosts file on Linux should be
/etc/hosts/. Simply add to that file.