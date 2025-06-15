@ lfisk said in Block websites:

||aaxads.com^

||aaxdetect.com^

Those will block all background requests going to a domain, which is what adblockers do. But not the page itself.

Adblockers are for blocking ads, not blocking you from visiting websites, but it can be done with the strict $document rule.

https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet#filter-options

So you could do like:

||truthsocial.com^$document

To block the browser from accessing the site (or document) itself. Vivaldi supports the $document rule and will block you from accessing the site.

If you examine the uBO Malware Domains blocklist you will find:

||widera.biz^$all

Which basically blocks everything + document.

Never seen much use for it myself, and trying to manually maintain a list of malware domains is just futile.

And if it's just a regular website you don't want to visit the solution is simple: Don't visit it