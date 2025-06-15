I'm logged into the Vivaldi browser on my Windows 11 PC

I need to log into the new VPN feature (thank you!) separately, powered by Proton but using my Vivaldi credentials, which the browser already has because I'm logged into it, right? Weird, but whatever. Fine. I add my Vivaldi credentials into the Vivaldi feature and make sure to check 'keep me logged in'

Couple days later the VPN logs me out and I have to do it all over again

I click the Vivaldi menu to visit this Vivaldi forum/community to ask for help, but I'm not logged in. Ok... fine. I'll add my Vivaldi credentials to log into the Vivaldi community in my Vivaldi browser that... already has my credentials

Does this seem confusing and annoying to anyone else?