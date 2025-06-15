-
I'm logged into the Vivaldi browser on my Windows 11 PC
I need to log into the new VPN feature (thank you!) separately, powered by Proton but using my Vivaldi credentials, which the browser already has because I'm logged into it, right? Weird, but whatever. Fine. I add my Vivaldi credentials into the Vivaldi feature and make sure to check 'keep me logged in'
Couple days later the VPN logs me out and I have to do it all over again
I click the Vivaldi menu to visit this Vivaldi forum/community to ask for help, but I'm not logged in. Ok... fine. I'll add my Vivaldi credentials to log into the Vivaldi community in my Vivaldi browser that... already has my credentials
Does this seem confusing and annoying to anyone else?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@chartier Vivaldi forum only keeps you logged in, if you keep the cookies for the site around. For whatever reason they are deleted. Check your website permissions in
vivaldi://settings/privacy. Make sure you don’t have an extension which cleans cookies. Proton VPN is likely using the chrome storage API, so this appears to be a different issue.
-
kvncmd Supporters
@chartier Please check your privacy settings if you have disabled cookies. If this is not the case, please check for any extensions that might delete them.
-
Thanks for the recommendations, I’ll give it a look next time I’m on my PC
-
Took a look at my privacy settings and extensions. The only two extensions installed are 1Password and Vivaldi VPN. As far as I know, 1Password isn't messing with cookies at all.
As for privacy, I do have "block ads and trackers" enabled but only have third party cookie blocking disabled when in Incognito (which I basically never use on my gaming PC)
Not sure what else could be going on
-
kvncmd Supporters
@chartier Thanks for the reply. These addons most likely dont cause any problems with your cookies on Vivaldi services.
Have you checked if your cookies will be deleted in specific intervals? Or are you using Incognito tabs somehow?
I have to login into Webmail due to 2FA on my account, but forum, Mastodon ect. are working without any issues (Vivaldi @ Ubuntu, GrapheneOS and iPadOS).
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@chartier said in Vivaldi can't keep me logged into VPN, site, or this forum:
I need to log into the new VPN feature (thank you!) separately, powered by Proton but using my Vivaldi credentials, which the browser already has because I'm logged into it, right?
Feel I need to clarify something here: Unlike other more privacy-invasive browsers (i.e. Chrome) Vivaldi does NOT sign you into all of its services just because you sign into one of them (Sync).
The forum, the Webmail etc will all have to be signed into separately. This is a Good Thing.
It's nothing special with Vivaldi, in Firefox you don't get signed in to Mozilla support or the addons store just because you sign into your Firefox Account.
In Opera you don't get signed in to Opera Forums if you sign into Opera Sync.
Only Chrome and Edge does this crap, and I'm glad Vivaldi does not.
As for why you get signed out of the VPN regularly, I have no idea.