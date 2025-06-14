I have 2 Gmail addresses, both through the same organization, that use Duo Mobile for mandatory Two Factor Authentication. I have IMAP and POP3 enabled for both. When I try to log in to these accounts via IMAP through OAuth, I can login with my organization login perfectly fine, but as soon as Duo Mobile loads, it refreshes and brings me back to the login page again. These two emails are through the same organization account, so I contacted them and they said it's most likely a Duo Mobile issue. Duo does not support Vivaldi, but I wanted to write this here in case any of this sounds familiar to anyone. I will update this with new developments as I receive them.

Update: Duo just wrote back to me saying that I need to reach out through my Duo administrator in my organization... so that means I'm just waiting to hear back from my organization.