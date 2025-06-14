-
So Google has this interesting tool to customize the search engine with interesting options like allowed and blocked websites, region lock and etc.
However when I try to add it to as a search engine trough the right click contextual menu, it refuses to add properly. Any search goes to the personalization menu instead of actually searching as intended.
what should happen
what actually happnes
Anyone knows how to deal with this ?
Please ignore menu's mixed language.
7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@PowerfulUser And what's the url of this tool?
-
@Pathduck
well, I believe there is a unique URL for each custom search.
in my case:
https://cse.google.com/cse?cx=a6ed1c4348cdc479a page url
https://cse.google.com/cse?search=%s what i get when adding
-
@Pathduck
update, someone on reddit got it working with
https://cse.google.com/cse?client=ms-google-coop&q=%s&cx=[your search id here]
your search ID will be available at the personalization page and is a combination of numbers and letters like: a6ed1c4348cdc479b