So Google has this interesting tool to customize the search engine with interesting options like allowed and blocked websites, region lock and etc.

However when I try to add it to as a search engine trough the right click contextual menu, it refuses to add properly. Any search goes to the personalization menu instead of actually searching as intended.



what should happen



what actually happnes

Anyone knows how to deal with this ?

Please ignore menu's mixed language.

7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows 10 Version 22H2