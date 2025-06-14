Can anyone please help me?

Bookmarks on taskbar are missing. This either happened after PC crashed, anti-virus said I had an "integrity" issue, and/or after Win forced update - Win 10 Home V. 10.0.19045, Build 19045 (latest version).

After updating to Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit), I now have their standard bookmarks on the taskbar. My web pages are opened on the left panel and the "delete" folder at the bottom reads like my history (several that say Windows with 11 tabs, etc), no bookmark folders there. I found the following under:

C:\Users\PCL\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

Bookmark.bak (almost 13,000KB) 1

Bookmark (file, 2KB) 1

Bookmarks (file 12KB) 2

Saved these after crash. Think this is the "new" bookmarks.

Everything else with my adjusted Settings looks fine and not touched, so why did this happen? I am reluctant to do anything else that I might make things worse without direction. I haven't synced.

I would appreciate help and hope I haven't lost them forever.

Thank you...