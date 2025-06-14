-
Can anyone please help me?
Bookmarks on taskbar are missing. This either happened after PC crashed, anti-virus said I had an "integrity" issue, and/or after Win forced update - Win 10 Home V. 10.0.19045, Build 19045 (latest version).
After updating to Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit), I now have their standard bookmarks on the taskbar. My web pages are opened on the left panel and the "delete" folder at the bottom reads like my history (several that say Windows with 11 tabs, etc), no bookmark folders there. I found the following under:
C:\Users\PCL\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
- Bookmark.bak (almost 13,000KB) 1
- Bookmark (file, 2KB) 1
- Bookmarks (file 12KB) 2
- Saved these after crash.
- Think this is the "new" bookmarks.
Everything else with my adjusted Settings looks fine and not touched, so why did this happen? I am reluctant to do anything else that I might make things worse without direction. I haven't synced.
I would appreciate help and hope I haven't lost them forever.
Thank you...
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Community & Services
-
@mynameism Rename the Bookmarks.bak to Bookmarks and plop in the Default folder. While the browser is closed (obviously).
You should use Sync, and also back up your bookmarks.
Also, how many bookmarks do you have?
I have about 1000 and my Bookmarks file is 760k.
That would mean you have ~13000 bookmarks?
-
@Pathduck, it didn't work. Any other suggestions? It erased the "new" standard BM's...
That's what I probably have.
I created an account so I can sync.
-
@mynameism No other suggestions, your bookmarks got nuked with the PC crash I guess, the .bak file is a backup. It only keeps one backup so good you saved it at least.
Did you place the renamed Bookmarks into the profile? While the browser was closed?
The Bookmarks file is a JSON file, you can open it in a text editor (a good one that handles large JSON files) and examine it.
I guess if you're not so worried about what bookmarks you have you could zip it down and share it, maybe something can be done to salvage them.
NOTE: The file should be named
Bookmarksnot
Bookmarklike you have in your list. There should be no
Bookmarkfile so I have no idea where that comes from.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
I also found this tool that will allow you to convert a (valid) Bookmarks JSON file into a Bookmarks HTML file that can be imported.
https://rongjiecomputer.github.io/chrome/bookmark-recovery/#windows
However, I suspect maybe your old 13MB Bookmarks file has been corrupted and so is no longer valid JSON and the conversion might fail. But worth a try.
-
@Pathduck They are in this path:
C:\Users\PCL\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default.
I copied the orig Bookmark.bak, renamed it Bookmarks as you stated, and copied it to Default while the browser was closed. When I renamed it, it had a red V icon, and listed as a BAK File. Renamed version has NO file association, no extension. I made several copies and renamed them .html, .json and .csv files (these are huge and more legible). I've opened them with my browser, Word, Excel, Notepad.
Then there's this location which looks like not to be touched:
C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\7.4.3684.50\resources\vivaldi\default-bookmarks: with 47 JSON files, small.
There are bookmarks I can do without, but there are more than several I'd like back.
-
@mynameism said in Bookmarks Missing - User Desktop Win 10:
it had a red V icon, and listed as a BAK File.
BAK files have no icon usually, this just means you've opened it in Vivaldi and set your OS to make Vivaldi always open BAK files. Not sure if that's a good idea, but it doesn't really hurt either as BAK files are not used for anything.
I made several copies and renamed them .html, .json and .csv files (these are huge and more legible). I've opened them with my browser, Word, Excel, Notepad.
There's no point in opening JSON files in Office. Renaming a file does change what they are. Notepad might be able to read JSON files but it's not a good editor for JSON (no syntax highlighting and generally a crap text editor).
C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\7.4.3684.50\resources\vivaldi\default-bookmarks: with 47 JSON files, small.
Completely irrelevant files, don't touch those.
Try to load the
Bookmarks.bakfile into the tool I mentioned, save as HTML then restore the HTML from File > Import as "Bookmarks HTML".
Or zip and share it, I have the tools to maybe fix it. Maybe.
-
@Pathduck I didn't see your response suggesting the tool. Thanks for sending it, I will see what it does. Luckily I still have the most basic original version of those two files, hopefully that should count for something...
-
@Pathduck It didn't work so I'm screwed. I was wondering if I reinstalled would that make a difference?
It's strange NOTHING else was affected, only BM's. I will be syncing from now on. I just hate keeping myself logged in for that to happen...
-
@mynameism said in Bookmarks Missing - User Desktop Win 10:
It didn't work
Please be more specific - what didn't work? What did you try, where did it fail, what error did you get?
if I reinstalled would that make a difference?
Reinstalling won't help fix broken profile data files.
Again, if you are able to zip and share your Bookmarks file I can have a look, but I understand if people are not willing to do so.
-
@Pathduck, I made copies with different extensions and tried them all. With the exception of one, It said the file was invalid (didn't work). The folder comes with two files: Bookmarks (2KB) and Bookmarks.bak (13,000KB) and the tool accepted the first but showed empty.
I tried using a JSON editor online. I couldn't get it to complete the task or likely I don't know what I'm doing.
Thank you for offering to fix it and your help. I saved it in a Word document and will go through it whenever I have the time...