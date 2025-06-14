-
I find very useful the option offered, for example, by Outlook, to display on the same screen seven days starting with today's date, instead of a week from Monday to Friday. Would it be possible to do this in Vivaldi?
yojimbo274064400
Consider selecting Multiweek to see if it achieves the result wanted, as highlighted below:
eggert Vivaldi Team
@SoyUnGato This is not possible now, but it would be a nice option to add. I have added a feature request to our tracking system, VB-117909. Hopefully we can add it sooner than later.
Thanks for using Vivaldi and taking the time to post your thoughts.