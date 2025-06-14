@ V4Vivaldi

I find that most websites that publish posts have an RSS feed, but often it is hidden by the site owner for some reason. But it's often on a slightly different URL for each site, so there's no easy way for vivaldi to discover it.

If you want to try to find it yourself, usually trying some combination of the adding the following to the end of the homepage url works:

/feed

/rss

/feed.xml

/rss.xml

/feed.atom

Trying this with the CBC, for example takes me here: https://www.cbc.ca/rss/