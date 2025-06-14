-
There is still a long list of websites that Feeds isn't capturing. I am aware that some websites do not have rss, which also a feature that I want feeds to have is to automatically grab any website rather than going to a third party and doing that but anyway. The more i use vivaldi the more i want to point out the things i desperately want to improve and i keep going back to Feeds and the multiple features missing and the features I want more of.

Websites NOT captured:
Websites NOT captured:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk
https://news.sky.com
https://edition.cnn.com/?refresh=1
https://www.bbc.com
https://www.reuters.com
https://apnews.com (invalid client credentials)
https://www.washingtonpost.com
https://www.theguardian.com/europe
https://www.cnbc.com/world/?region=world
https://www.cbc.ca
The supported list:
https://www.france24.com/en/
https://www.nytimes.com
https://www.independent.co.uk
https://www.washingtonpost.com
Please please update the Vivaldi Feeds to capture all the news websites, especially with ongoing escalations everywhere, I NEED to read from all the sources and stay on top of things.
Pesala Ambassador
@V4Vivaldi I had no problem adding a feed for BBC News.
Are you using the VPN service?
What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
kvncmd Supporters
@V4Vivaldi Feeds can be added if you wish to. What happens when trying to add them?
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 64bit, not using a vpn and even when using a vpn it still does not work so it's not about a vpn service it's the browser.
It just doesn't show up for some news websites.
@V4Vivaldi Washington Post webpage announces no RSS or Atom feed.
Where do you see a feed for it in other browsers?
said in Feeds must include All the news:
I am aware that some websites do not have rss, which also a feature that I want feeds to have is to automatically grab any website rather than going to a third party and doing that but anyway
The Washington Post does not show feed in any other browser in my testing.
@V4Vivaldi I found by search engine this https://www.washingtonpost.com/discussions/2018/10/12/washington-post-rss-feeds/
And which feed fails for you to display news?
@DoctorG good find! then Washington Post does support rss feed. idk why Vivaldi didn't detect it but then again the previous websites i mentioned in the list weren't working as well (they do now just fine). So... slowly and gradually
The updated list of everything NOT working:
Websites NOT captured by Vivaldi feeds:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk
https://news.sky.com
https://edition.cnn.com/?refresh=1
https://www.bbc.com
https://www.reuters.com
https://apnews.com (invalid client credentials) - displays it detects feeds, appears in the feeds list but does not catch any news.
https://www.washingtonpost.com
https://www.theguardian.com/europe
https://www.cnbc.com/world/?region=world
https://www.cbc.ca
https://www.washingtonpost.com
As of Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Windows 10
@V4Vivaldi
I find that most websites that publish posts have an RSS feed, but often it is hidden by the site owner for some reason. But it's often on a slightly different URL for each site, so there's no easy way for vivaldi to discover it.
If you want to try to find it yourself, usually trying some combination of the adding the following to the end of the homepage url works:
/feed
/rss
/feed.xml
/rss.xml
/feed.atom
Trying this with the CBC, for example takes me here: https://www.cbc.ca/rss/
mossman Ambassador
@V4Vivaldi as already mentioned by @Pesala , BBC does have feeds - in fact they've had them since the mid 90s IIRC but for some reason their website admins don't seem to know that this function is still running...
see this page from 2011(!!!)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628494
Edit: as @LonM mentions, it's another site where you can just stick /rss.xml at the end of main page addresses to discover the feed monster ticking quietly away behind the curtain...
Edit: also Sky has feeds - you can't really blame Vivaldi if the website isn't serving the feeds up conventionally - sometimes you just have to search yourself.
@LonM
@V4Vivaldi
Websites which do not publish their feed links violate web standards.
A browser is not a app which should guess content when foolish webmasters, webdevelopers and webdesigners are not able to produce valid web sites.
mossman Ambassador
Why do you say Vivaldi doesn't see Guardian or AP feeds?!?
And I was able to find feeds for most of the others with minimal searching