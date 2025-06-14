This problem started a week or 10 days ago. Most of the time, I can log into the Kroger website. However, about half the time I can log in, it will not show my shopping cart (says all items are unavailable); will not list grocery items that I search for; and will not show items available with coupons. See screen shots.

I searched, and saw other problems over the years with the Kroger website, so I'm hoping someone has a solution. I've tried all the usual -- clearing cache (including the site), signing in and out of Kroger) , restarting Vivaldi etc. The Kroger site does work correctly on Firefox.

I'm running Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 on Xubuntu 22.04. Thanks for any help.