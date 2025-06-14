-
vineyridge
OS: Linux Mint Debian Faye 6 LDME (?) based on Debian 12.1
When I go to the download page, the info says that the offered Vivaldi works with Debian 12.2 +.
Since I'm on a branch of Debian 12.1, what vivaldi version should I be installing?
-
kvncmd Supporters
@vineyridge you take the newest and/or update your OS version
-
TwilightGarden
@vineyridge
Maybe use the Vivaldi Flathub version?
https://flathub.org/en-GB/apps/search?q=vivaldi
-
@vineyridge I'm using Debian 12 with the latest stable build you can get from here:
Installing "Snap" type packages can cause problems with Printing, accessing local files...
-
@vineyridge said in New Computer with Linux Mint Debian edition, now need Vivaldi:
OS: Linux Mint Debian Faye 6 LDME (?) based on Debian 12.1
When I go to the download page, the info says that the offered Vivaldi works with Debian 12.2 +.
That is "formal" stuff, just install it
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@vineyridge The current DEB package of Vivaldi should work fine with Debian 12.1.
Snap and Flatpak packages run sandboxed in Linux and I can confirm, as @lfisk mentioned, they will not be able to access everything.
-
In any case, I would download the *.deb file (and use neither snap nor flatpak) and install it. As soon as this is done, all updates are displayed and executable.
-
Vivaldi Devs and QA tell always to use OS native package.
For Debian 12 this is the vivaldi deb package from vivaldi.com.
And it works nice.
-
xgrind Translator