I have mistakenly claimed my previous request as completed.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77062/quick-commands-add-bookmark-tab-stack

Additionally, I have somehow confused quick commands with command chains.

The reality is...

It is still not possible to create command chains that bookmarks tab stacks!

Could that be added already please, it is so long overdue and would be really helpful for offloading open tab stacks into bookmarks.

Right now, even with already named tab stack, I have to do 3 steps

bookmark tab stack

close tab stack

manually move the bookmarks folder from the root into desired folder

Of course, doing this manually I sometimes accidentally close tab stack without bookmarking it first or bookmark the tab stack two times etc.

Ideally, I imagine I have my cursor somewhere in the bookmarks tree, I trigger the command chain that gives me option to rename the active tab stack, then saves it as folder into the bookmarks tree where the cursor is, then closes the tab stack on the tab bar.