RadekPilich
I have mistakenly claimed my previous request as completed.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77062/quick-commands-add-bookmark-tab-stack
Additionally, I have somehow confused quick commands with command chains.
The reality is...
It is still not possible to create command chains that bookmarks tab stacks!
Could that be added already please, it is so long overdue and would be really helpful for offloading open tab stacks into bookmarks.
Right now, even with already named tab stack, I have to do 3 steps
- bookmark tab stack
- close tab stack
- manually move the bookmarks folder from the root into desired folder
Of course, doing this manually I sometimes accidentally close tab stack without bookmarking it first or bookmark the tab stack two times etc.
Ideally, I imagine I have my cursor somewhere in the bookmarks tree, I trigger the command chain that gives me option to rename the active tab stack, then saves it as folder into the bookmarks tree where the cursor is, then closes the tab stack on the tab bar.
Aaron Translator
Try creating a new empty bookmark folder first
(PS.I use online translation to read your posts and maybe I haven't understood your intentions correctly. Feel sorry.)
-
RadekPilich
@Aaron said in Command chains - add "Bookmark Tab Stack":
Try creating a new empty bookmark folder first
(PS.I use online translation to read your posts and maybe I haven't understood your intentions correctly. Feel sorry.)
Yeah, probably not in this case
It's not possible to create new bookmarks folder via command chains either as far as I can see.
Aaron Translator
Sorry! What I'm talking about below is not what you want. The command chain does not support "Bookmark Tab Stack"
I've tested on last stable 7.4.3684.50.
You needn't create blank folder before.Just r-click on the tab-stack -> "Bookmark Tab Stack".
You will get a bookmark-folder named "Stack".
RadekPilich
@Aaron you are misunderstanding me.... yes, the manual manual bookmarking of tab stacks is what I do, I even have them custom named before bookmarking
I am asking here for the ability to do it from a command chain, not from the context menu.
yojimbo274064400
Consider creating the following Command Chain :
Creates bookmark entry with the following structure: Saved tab Selection (2025-06-15, 00:22:15) > Stack > …
-
RadekPilich
Perfect, thank you very much.
I actually had similar script in the past, but it got broken at some point.
Anyways, here is my current version.