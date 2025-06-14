-
On my ipadOS na iOS (but it is on desktop to) when i have done read article from my reading list this article is deleted from the list.
I miss option to not delete these articles but maybe mark them as read? Now if i want to back to the article in the future i have to add site to the bookmarks
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
They're not deleted. All opened pages are marked read automatically and moved to "Pages you've read" list which comes after all your unread pages.
To mark a page as unread again, long-press on the item and select "Mark as Unread".