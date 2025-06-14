-
RadekPilich
Could we please have some separator, that would allow usage of multiple nicknames per bookmark?
I.e. ; or # or :
So that for example https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
I could nickname that as vfr;featv and either of those nicknames would work correctly?
Right now, only the beginning of the nickname string works well.
Aaron Translator
@RadekPilich
Try:
Same link, create two bookmarks, name different nicknames
RadekPilich
@Aaron
Thanks, the same idea occurred to me after posting this.
However it's a messy approach, I would prefer to have one bookmark and have all the nicknames there, as I would at the same time like to keep these nicknamed bookmarks in a non-messy part of my bookmarks tree.
Aaron Translator
Probably not possible.
But what is your purpose in doing this?Can you give an example of an application scenario?
RadekPilich
@Aaron said in Separator for multiple nicknames per bookmark:
Probably not possible.
But what is your purpose in doing this?Can you give an example of an application scenario?
I have given one in the example above.
I don't have clear approach to creating nicknames, so often times, I intuitively arrive at two or three nicknames for a given bookmark.
Therefore I would like either of these three nicknames that comes to my mind at the moment to take me to the associated bookmark.