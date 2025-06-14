If I'm not mistaken Vivaldi already supports the same security features though makes the JavaScript Optimizer a bit more complicated to disable (it's tucked away only in site settings instead of also being in the Privacy and Security settings)

Having said that unless this is trivial to implement (I would assume it would be since they are based on the same engine?) I don't know how meaningful this would be to implement considering you can just turn the security features on manually to begin with. It's arguably better that way too so the user has a more conscious idea of what they are actually doing.

Also on a personal note I really don't understand why HTTPS Isn't enforced anyways at this point. Nearly all sites support it including sketchy ones and even malicious ones. The chances of it causing significant breakage nowadays is at a all time low while the fact that HTTP connections are still allowed in the first place which are obviously in most cases a security risk with often times no legitimate use case. I just personally find the fact this isn't a default configuration rather silly. It would make significantly more sense for a user who for some reason requires it to understand the risks and then allow HTTP at their own risk.