Hello,
Actually, vivaldi use the Mac OS system password to protect the privacy of my data.
So anyone who knows my imac password can open vivaldi on my imac and then use this password to access my registered passwords in vivaldi.
I do not like this. I would like to use a diffrent password in vivaldi.
Is it possible? If yes, how can I do?
(sorry for my engliesh, it is not my language).
I use OS Ventura (v13).
Regards,
Magali
luetage Supporters Soprano
@moog Not possible. If someone knows your password, it would be best to create a new password. Afterwards create one user account for each person who is allowed access to the operating system, and perhaps an additional guest user. If you don’t want to do any of that for whatever reason, your only option is not to save passwords inside the browser. Switch to a properly protected third party password manager (Bitwarden, Keepass, etc.) and automatically delete all session cookies when leaving the browser.
kvncmd Supporters
@moog As mentioned before this is not possible. What you can do, is adding a password manager as extension within the browser that supports separate password protection.
I would suggest using OS-wide guest user instead.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@luetage ok thank you.