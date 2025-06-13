Hi all! With ublock Origin sunsetting soon for Chrome, AdGuard was recommended by a senior fellow Vivaldi forum user and it seems to be the most viable solution when it comes to fight against ads and trackers in chromium browsers hence Vivaldi.

My objective is to attract experienced AdGuard users under this topic and encourage to lead rookies like myself and share their knowledge on how to configure AdGuard OS app or extension or both in order to get the best out of it to block as much as possible without breaking the sites we navigate.

I hope the topic stays active, for those who picked AdGuard in the absence of uBlock Origin for chrome, if not, then at least I tried. (ps. I wasn't sure if I should post this under chat category so I apologize to mods in advance )

Any advice / guidance is welcome

Here are my settings for AdGuard for Windows:

Ad Blocking: all checked including all language specific lists

Tracking protection: all checked except first party cookies



Browsing security : all checked

DNS protection:

Parental control : N/A

Browser Assistant:

Extensions:

Network settings:

AdGuard Extension filters: all checked including all annoyances