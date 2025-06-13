-
Hello to all.
It is about 2 months now (or maybe longer) that I am unable to print anything on Vivaldi Snapshot on Windows 11 24H2.
I have searched and waited, but I have not seen any other recent bug report, so I thought I might as well post it.
Tried on Windows 11 24H2 26200.
But also tried on Windows 11 24H2 26100.
Vivaldi Snapshot does not print anything, it gets stuck forever on "Loading Preview...".
Chrome printing works fine.
Tried with any printer (Save as PDF, Microsoft Print to PDF, Adobe PDF).
Tried even on a simple page like example.com and nothing works.
Tried with all the following enabled/disabled:
- Hardware acceleration.
- Any and all extensions.
- Windows protected print mode.
- Private mode and clearing cache/all data do not make a drifference.
- --disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC
- Internal PDF Viewer
- Widevine Plugin
None of the above works.
On a sidenote, Internal PDF Viewer has not worked for about the same amount of time, that's why I tried with it enabled and disabled.
It may be unrelated, of course.
If I click on "Print" at any time before the preview has loaded (which is the eternity), the "Loading Preview" goes away, nothing gets printed/saved of course, and after a while (several minutes later) it timesout and an error pops up "Printing has failed" or something.
Vivaldi version:
7.5.3725.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205 --flag-switches-end --do-not-de-elevate --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling
Any advice?
Thank you in advance.
@Jupiters01 There is at least a few things missing from your post, unfortunately.
Specifically; have you tested the current Stable 7.4 Vivaldi build?
BTW, PrintCompositorLPAC is disabled by default in Chromium 138, at least (which is what the 3725 build is based on). (Actually, I checked, the Chromium team disabled it half a year ago, because of all the problems it caused, so you do not need that command line flag, and haven't needed it for months)
I think it would be an idea for you to try launching Vivaldi without all those feature command line flags. It is just might be conceivable that some of them may interfere with printing.
In general, there are also the trouble shooting steps that you can try at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
yojimbo274064400
FWIW when Loading preview … fails consider pressing
Ctrl+
Shift+
Pto print using system dialogue instead until issue is resolved.
Thanks for the feedback.
@yngve said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
Specifically; have you tested the current Stable 7.4 Vivaldi build?
I have been searching for a way to run Vivaldi (stable/snapshot) in a portable mode, but I have not found something.
Settings and profiles tend to mix badly when versions of the same app coexist in a non-portable way.
@yngve said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
BTW, PrintCompositorLPAC is disabled by default in Chromium 138, at least (which is what the 3725 build is based on). (Actually, I checked, the Chromium team disabled it half a year ago, because of all the problems it caused, so you do not need that command line flag, and haven't needed it for months)
As I said before, I have been searching (a lot) and waited (a lot), and the only relevant issues have included references using the PrintCompositorLPAC flag.
and the list goes on and on...
@yngve said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
I think it would be an idea for you to try launching Vivaldi without all those feature command line flags. It is just might be conceivable that some of them may interfere with printing.
To be clear, I launch Vivaldi with NO flags at all.
I tried launching with the PrintCompositorLPAC flag, but to no avail.
All the rest of the flags are automatically added based on settings.
I have simply included the info from vivaldi:about in case it helps with troubleshooting.
@yngve said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
In general, there are also the trouble shooting steps that you can try at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
As I said before, I have searched (a lot).
The only thing I have not tried is with a (portable) different stable/snapshot version
and a different clean profile,
but I have had bad experiences migrating and/or not-mixing the profile and settings (even with sync)
that I am bit hesitant.
@Jupiters01 said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
Tried with all the following enabled/disabled:
Hardware acceleration.
Any and all extensions.
Windows protected print mode.
Private mode and clearing cache/all data do not make a drifference.
--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC
Internal PDF Viewer
Widevine Plugin
Thanks.
@yojimbo274064400 said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
FWIW when Loading preview … fails consider pressing
Ctrl+
Shift+
Pto print using system dialogue instead until issue is resolved.
Thanks for the feedback.
I have come across sites referencing that shortcut, but it does not do anything at all.
Thanks.
Against my better judgement, I went ahead anyway and installed 7.4.3684.50 (Stable).
I have not touched any settings, nor have I changed anything else.
Any thoughts?
Thanks in advance.
@Jupiters01 Did you actually use the command line flag (--disable-extensions ; it is not part of the trouble shooting steps) to disable the extensions completely? Just disabling them in the extension manager does not always remove their "bad" influence.
One possible reason the "Loading Preview" is showing is that for some reason the re-rendering of the document in "Print style" never ends, and one possible reason for that is script injections (which many extensions do) that causes the re-rendering to stall.
Re PrintCompositorLPAC: I think you will find that most(all?) the references to PrintCompositorLPAC was from before December or January
BTW, there is no "portable" (that is, cross-device/account) version of Vivaldi, but there is the possibility to install multiple standalone installations (and is how you would install a Snapshot) of Vivaldi by selecting the standalone option in the installer, and then select a unique directory for each. This is a more isolated version of creating a new profile or Guest Profile in your default browser.
I actually went ahead and installed 7.4.3684.50 (Stable) in standalone mode,
as you can see in my previous post.
Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview..." post6:
BTW, Chrome/Chromium/Firefox print just fine.
Any thoughts?
Thanks again.
@Jupiters01 Sorry, missed that , since I read it as "updated to".
I notice that the Chromium version you are using is v139, that is a Dev or Canary version, and way ahead of what of what our current snapshot is using (v138) and much further ahead than Vivaldi 7.4 (v136). Did you use the exact same configurations as in Vivaldi?
The point about the Chromium versions is that what may be broken in v136, may be fixed in Chromium 137+, which is why it would be useful if you installed the 7.5 Snapshot (Chromium 138, as a standalone).
I'll note that AFAIK the print code in Vivaldi is the same as the corresponding Chromium version's, so in a clean install of both (no extensions) they should behave the same regarding printing.
Snapshot 7.5.3725.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
installed as standalone.
New clean profile, new clean installation as a standalone.
No changes in settings, no changes whatsoever.
Exactly the same issue.
Tried with Windows protected print mode enabled and disabled.
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26200.5651)
Any thoughts?
Thanks again.
@Jupiters01 Curious.
Given that several of my colleagues are using Win 11 (I am on 10), including printing, I am starting to suspect that something on your system does not "like" Vivaldi.
There have been cases of drivers (GPU drivers, at least) behaving differently depending on whether the user was running Chrome (chrome.exe) or Vivaldi (vivaldi.exe)
-
OK, I am having doubts now that this is something limited to Vivaldi.
At first, because both PDF Viewer and most importantly printing have been failing on Vivaldi,
I thought it had something to do with Vivaldi.
But Chrome Version 138.0.7204.23 (Official Build) (64-bit)
fails to print as well.
But I have not seen any related Chrome v138 print bug either.
And Chrome v139 prints just fine.
By the way, shouldn't there be EventViewer logs to suggest it is systemwide, (maybe, probably) something to do with Win 11 24H2 26200?
@Jupiters01 said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
shouldn't there be EventViewer logs to suggest it is systemwide
Not necessarily, even if it is system wide, it might just be due to a bug, and that might not trigger an Event entry.
Your new details about the Chrome 138 vs 139 is interesting, that means that it have to have been fixed after May 26th (when 138 was branched off).
My guess, though is that the fix is much more recent, since I doubt the Chromium team would leave such a vital patch (assuming they were aware of the connection) on the main branch, without backporting it to at least 138 (I would have preferred a backport to 136 as well). It could be that the patch is very new, though, and not well tested in Dev/Canary yet.
.... and I just had a look at the most recent logs from upstream of what I included into the codebase a few hours ago, and there is a "Print preview"-related patch integrated to 138 last Friday. If it is relevant to your case (and I am not sure about that, but it seems to be the only relevant one in 139, as well), Chrome 138 should work when they update the Beta build later this week, and if so, the Vivaldi snapshot with this morning's Chromium code update should also work
-
yojimbo274064400
FWIW to disable print preview and use system print dialogue instead consider using the following command line flag:
-disable-print-preview
@yngve
Thanks for all your help narrowing it down.
I will make sure to be checking changelogs here (as always) and on Chromium.
Keep up the good work.
@yojimbo274064400 said in Unable to print. Stuck forever on "Loading Preview...":
FWIW to disable print preview and use system print dialogue instead consider using the following command line flag:
-disable-print-preview
That flag helps, but has an undesired consequence:
The window from system print dialogue has no preview either
(while it has a preview on any other app).
It sure as heck is better than before though.
Thanks.
Any developments on the print issue?
It is occurring on Snapshot installed and standalone.
Please do not tell me that we have to wait for Chrome v139.
Thanks in advance.
P.S.
The PDF plugin also not working (dead bird/crow/whatever) as long as I can remember.
Am I the only one?
Also occurring on Snapshot installed and standalone.
Thanks again.
@Jupiters01 As mentioned previously, none of our devs and testers are seeing any problem.
You also confirmed that Chromium 138 also have the problem, which is what 7.5 is based on, which means it is an upstream problem, likely caused by something about your system and printer drivers. We have no information about which patch in 139 fixed the issue, and even if we did we would be hesitant to backport it, which is something we only do for serious security issues.
Next Chromium version Vivaldi will be based on is v140, which does not reach Beta for another month. (work on that won't start for another two weeks, and won't be in a snapshot for at least 5 weeks).
Re the PDF, for that we would need crash dumps reported to the bug tracker. I'll note though that the PDF reader is unchanged from Chromium's (and possibly Chrome 138 will crash, too) and a dead bird crash almost certainly involves something in the renderer and/or GPU process (both of which are separate sandboxed processes), which might indicate driver issues with the GPU on your system.
Workaround is a registry entry:
⇒ https://www.winhelponline.com/blog/restore-legacy-print-dialog-windows-11/