Hello to all.

It is about 2 months now (or maybe longer) that I am unable to print anything on Vivaldi Snapshot on Windows 11 24H2.

I have searched and waited, but I have not seen any other recent bug report, so I thought I might as well post it.

Tried on Windows 11 24H2 26200.

But also tried on Windows 11 24H2 26100.

Vivaldi Snapshot does not print anything, it gets stuck forever on "Loading Preview...".

Chrome printing works fine.

Tried with any printer (Save as PDF, Microsoft Print to PDF, Adobe PDF).

Tried even on a simple page like example.com and nothing works.

Tried with all the following enabled/disabled:

Hardware acceleration.

Any and all extensions.

Windows protected print mode.

Private mode and clearing cache/all data do not make a drifference.

--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC

Internal PDF Viewer

Widevine Plugin

None of the above works.

On a sidenote, Internal PDF Viewer has not worked for about the same amount of time, that's why I tried with it enabled and disabled.

It may be unrelated, of course.

If I click on "Print" at any time before the preview has loaded (which is the eternity), the "Loading Preview" goes away, nothing gets printed/saved of course, and after a while (several minutes later) it timesout and an error pops up "Printing has failed" or something.

Vivaldi version:

7.5.3725.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)

Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205 --flag-switches-end --do-not-de-elevate --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling

Any advice?

Thank you in advance.