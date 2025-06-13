-
I just downloaded the newest Snapshot update and I've noticed, seemingly at random, that I'll lose the ability to Ctrl + Scroll wheel zoom in/out. Like at one point I had two separate Vivaldi windows (not tabs) on the same site and one of them would let me Ctrl+Scroll zoom while the other wouldn't no matter if I refreshed or changed the page.
7.5.3725.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.4351)
-
so I've been able to replicate the issue, apparently it doesn't work until you switch tabs. So I have to open the browser and switch to another tab and then back to be able to use ctrl+scroll up/down for zoom in/out. I also noticed my context menus when I right click on a tab are completely different than what they should be, for some reason in Settings it's using Test Tab context menu and not just regular Tabs
-
yojimbo274064400
Know issue in latest snapshot; reported as VB-117852.
Temporarily workaround by either:
- navigating away from tab and then back again; as you have already identified
- open link in background tab
NB: the issue also affects other functionality, i.e. Find in Page