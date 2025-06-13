-
Out of the blue this thing just showed up on the page on the bottom right and it won't go away. I've tried to find some way to turn it off.
What is this and how do I turn it off
Disregard this post. I would've deleted it but I don't have enough "privileges" to do so. It was driving me nuts and then I checked extensions...I found one I don't remember adding. I disabled it and voila...that was it.
Sorry
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@ambimom It's not from Vivaldi.
A quick web search finds:
https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/1laasu3/how_to_disable_time_in_tab/
Check your extensions.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@ambimom Please don't delete your own topics. It might be useful for someone else who encounters the same "issue".
If you really want your topic deleted, please flag it for deletion by clicking the three-dots menu on your post and selecting "Flag..."