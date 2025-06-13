@ Sty2hty Do you mean this?

That's just the Google web page.

If you change your search engine to Google it will come up.

Other search engines have similar forms, Bing and DuckDuckGo for instance.

Vivaldi's default search engine Startpage does not.

Vivaldi already has a calculator in the url field, again courtesy of Google only:



I just say "No thanks, I use metric"

I also use Wolfram Alpha as a search engine in Vivaldi for such calculations, and more advanced things:

https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=10uk+oz+to+ml