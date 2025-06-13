-
What I like about FireFox is I can type in search "oz to ml," and up pops a window in the search to entry my numbers. In Vivaldi, all I get is go here , go there, for answer. And when I do, i don't see "oz to ml.
@Sty2hty Not implemented in Vivaldi.
@Sty2hty Do you mean this?
That's just the Google web page.
If you change your search engine to Google it will come up.
Other search engines have similar forms, Bing and DuckDuckGo for instance.
Vivaldi's default search engine Startpage does not.
Vivaldi already has a calculator in the url field, again courtesy of Google only:
I just say "No thanks, I use metric"
I also use Wolfram Alpha as a search engine in Vivaldi for such calculations, and more advanced things:
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=10uk+oz+to+ml
For instance, did you know that 10 US fl oz ...
≈ ( 0.013 ≈ 1/76 ) × volume of one mole of ideal gas at 273.15 K and 101.325 kPa ( 0.02241 m^3 )
≈ 0.6 × volume of a typical human breath ( ≈ 0.5 L )
Wouldn't learn that from stupid Google