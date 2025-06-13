I tried to skim through ' multi account containers ' topic and understood that unfortunately the feature is not on the Vivaldi docket at all.

My question is: As a workaround, If I create a few profiles - say, one for work or work-like stuff, one for fun and another for banking, government etc stuff, how would these profiles interact or interact at all under Vivaldi. For instance second profile deals with news and social media navigation which are heavy on cookie, tracker or ad, would the banking profile be affected at all if they are all active at the same time ? Thanks!